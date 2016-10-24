BRIEF-Analogic reports leadership transition

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp :

* Analogic announces leadership transition

* Analogic Corp - James W. Green will step down as president and chief executive officer

* Analogic corp - board has appointed medical imaging industry executive Fred B. Parks to serve as company's new president and CEO

* Analogic Corp - Parks joins Analogic from Enovate Medical, where he has served as executive chairman and CEO