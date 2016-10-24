BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes

* Alliance Data Systems Corp- proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit facility provided for in existing credit agreement

* Alliance Data Systems Corp- notes will will pay interest semi-annually Source text :