10 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes

* Alliance Data Systems Corp- proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit facility provided for in existing credit agreement

* Alliance Data Systems Corp- notes will will pay interest semi-annually Source text :

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
