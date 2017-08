Oct 24 (Reuters) - West Kirkland Mining Inc :

* West Kirkland announces a non-brokered private placement for $1,650,000

* Agreed to issue 16.5 million shares at a price of $0.10 per share

* To use net proceeds of private placement for phase 2 permitting on its 75% interest in Nevada's Hasbrouck Project