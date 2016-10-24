FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Henry Jordan to retire as head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Henry Jordan to retire as head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo announces Henry Jordan to retire as head of Capital Finance

* Wells Fargo Capital Finance to join newly-formed Wells Fargo Commercial Capital Group to be led by Ed Blakey

* Jordan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo Capital Finance, will retire on December 31, 2016

* Guy Fuchs will become head of Wells Fargo Capital Finance and will report to Blakey

* Mark Myers to lead expanded Commercial Real Estate Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

