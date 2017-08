Oct 24 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp -

* Agree Realty Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

* Q3 FFO per share $0.68

* Qtrly total rental revenue, which includes minimum rents and percentage rents, increased 32.9 pct to $22.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue view $23.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $23.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S