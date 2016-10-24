FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allison Transmission reports Q3 EPS $0.27
October 24, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allison Transmission reports Q3 EPS $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* Allison Transmission announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $434 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 8.5 to 9.5 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Decrease in net sales was principally driven by lower demand in North America on-highway and off-highway end markets

* Qtrly net sales $434 million versus $493.0 million

* Expects Q4 net sales to be approximately flat sequentially and down from same period in 2015

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 34.0 to 35.0 percent

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in range of $70 to $75 million

* Does expect Q4 net sales to be approximately flat sequentially and down from same period in 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

