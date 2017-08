BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & Struggles reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $142 million to $152 million

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - Q3 consolidated net revenue increased 3.7 percent, or $5.1 million, to $143.5 million from $138.4 million in 2015 Q3.

* Q3 revenue view $145.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $146.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: