BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces eagle ford shale acquisition

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces Eagle Ford shale acquisition and estimated third quarter production

* Deal for $181 million

* Estimated production volumes during Q3 of 2016 were 3,750 MBOE, or 40,762 BOE/D

* Carrizo plans to fund acquisition with proceeds from a separately-announced equity financing

* Believe transaction is accretive on a variety of financial metrics, including cash flow and earnings per share