BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q3 sales $157.6 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc :

* Inter Parfums Inc reports 13.4% increase in 2016 third quarter sales

* Q3 sales $157.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.1 million

* Inter Parfums Inc - increases dividend by 13%

* Inter Parfums Inc - narrows 2016 guidance to high end of range

* Increases FY dividend by 13 percent to $0.68per share

* Inter Parfums Inc - expect that 2016 net sales will be at high end of guidance range of $500 million to $510 million

* Inter Parfums - 2016 net income should be closer to top of guidance of $1.05 to $1.10 per share excluding impact of previously reported tax settlement

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $511.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S