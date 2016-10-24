FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q3 sales $157.6 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Inter Parfums Q3 sales $157.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc :

* Inter Parfums Inc reports 13.4% increase in 2016 third quarter sales

* Q3 sales $157.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.1 million

* Inter Parfums Inc - increases dividend by 13%

* Inter Parfums Inc - narrows 2016 guidance to high end of range

* Increases FY dividend by 13 percent to $0.68per share

* Inter Parfums Inc - expect that 2016 net sales will be at high end of guidance range of $500 million to $510 million

* Inter Parfums - 2016 net income should be closer to top of guidance of $1.05 to $1.10 per share excluding impact of previously reported tax settlement

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $511.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.