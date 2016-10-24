FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sonic reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic Corp sees for FY (2)% to 0% same-store sales for system

* Sonic Corp- Company expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year

* Sonic Corp sees for fy 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings

* Sonic Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million

* Sonic Corp sees FY drive-in-level margins of 16-17%, depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures, degree of same-store sales growth at co drive-ins

* Sonic Corp sees FY 2017 free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $65 million

* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenues $162.1 million versus $175.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.