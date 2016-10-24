BRIEF-Buckeye Partners to buy 50 pct interest in VTTI BV'S global marine terminal business

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp

* Buckeye Partners L.p. to acquire 50 pct interest in VTTI B.V.'s global marine terminal business for $1.15 billion

* Buckeye and Vitol will have equal board representation and voting rights in VTTI following closing of transaction

* Says expect transaction to be immediately accretive to our distributable cash flow per limited partner unit in 2017

* VTTI will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and its existing management team and employees will remain in place to operate assets.

* A majority of VTTI'S cash flows are supported by take-or-pay storage agreements with Vitol

* expect investment in VTTI to generate increasing quarterly distributions supported by stable fee-based cash flows

