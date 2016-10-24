BRIEF-Littelfuse announces increased Q3 guidance

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc -

* Littelfuse announces increased guidance for third quarter

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.89 excluding items

* Sees Q3 sales $279 million to $281 million

* Sales for Q3 are now expected to be in range of $279 million to $281 million

* For Q3, expects to recognize pretax special charges in range of $15 to $20 million not included in adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Q3 revision guidance primarily due to demand exceeding forecast in automotive segment, higher than expected polyswitch business revenue

* Primary special charge expected in Q3 is a non-cash impairment charge related to custom business within industrial segment

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $269.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revised Q3 guidance also includes about $5.5 million in revenue from acquisition of on semiconductor portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: