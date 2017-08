Oct 24 (Reuters) - Auburn National Bancorporation Inc

* Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. reports third quarter net earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Auburn National Bancorporation Inc says net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $5.9 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $6.0 million for Q3 of 2015