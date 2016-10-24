FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Corelogic Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing ops
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Corelogic Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc -

* Corelogic reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $524 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted eps $2.20 - $2.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,890 - $1,920 million

* Full-year 2016 share repurchase target increased from 3 to 4 million shares

* Company has expanded its 2017 cost reduction program target from $15 to $30 million

* In 2016 and 2017, co expects to repurchase at least 8 million common shares

* Co to repurchase at least 4 million additional common shares during 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
