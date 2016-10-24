FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies sees Q2 revenue of about $20.0 mln
October 24, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies sees Q2 revenue of about $20.0 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp -

* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal second quarter results, strong OPEX reductions, anticipates profitable second half

* Anticipate revenue of approximately $20.0 million in our fiscal Q2

* Entered December quarter with backlog of more than $11 million

* For full fiscal year, Xplore now anticipates revenue to be at lower end of its initial $85 million to $95 million outlook

* Updated revenue outlook for fiscal 2017 stated, anticipates H2 profitability to drive approximately breakeven net income for FY

* Gross margin for first fiscal quarter is expected to be approximately 28 pct

* Company anticipates a GAAP net loss for quarter of approximately $500 thousand and adjusted EBITDA of $200 thousand for Q1

* Gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct

* "Anticipate significantly larger third and fourth quarters driving profitable operations in spite of continued headwinds in Europe"

* FY 2017 revenue view $88.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
