10 months ago
BRIEF-Blackbaud increases 2016 operating cash flows expectations
October 24, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackbaud increases 2016 operating cash flows expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Adopts stock compensation accounting standard; increases 2016 operating cash flows expectations

* Says now expects its full-year cash flow from operations for 2016 to be $147.0 million to $157.0 million

* Says sees non-GAAP revenue of $725.0 million to $740.0 million for FY

* Says sees non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $1.98 for FY

* Reaffirmed previously announced non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP EPS for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
