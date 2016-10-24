BRIEF-Blackbaud increases 2016 operating cash flows expectations

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Adopts stock compensation accounting standard; increases 2016 operating cash flows expectations

* Says now expects its full-year cash flow from operations for 2016 to be $147.0 million to $157.0 million

* Says sees non-GAAP revenue of $725.0 million to $740.0 million for FY

* Says sees non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $1.98 for FY

* Reaffirmed previously announced non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP EPS for 2016