Oct 24 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc

* Says to sell legacy Iron Mountain Australian business to Housatonic Partners consortium

* Says deal for for a total consideration of about a$70 million

* Iron Mountain expects to record a non-cash impairment charge during Q3 of 2016 of about $14.0 million

* Impairment charge will impact Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) but will be excluded from adjusted EPS