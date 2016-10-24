BRIEF-ProAssurance announces preliminary results for Q3

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ProAssurance Corp
* ProAssurance announces preliminary results for third quarter 2016
* Sees Q3 operating earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65
* Sees gross premiums written in third quarter will be approximately $230 million
* Sees net earned premium in third quarter will be approximately $185 million
* Expect consolidated combined ratio to be in a range between 92% and 94% for third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S