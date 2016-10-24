BRIEF-Everest Re Group Q3 earnings per share $7.06

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd

* Everest Re Group reports third quarter 2016 results; annualized return on equity of 15% for the quarter and 11% year-to-date

* Q3 operating earnings per share $6.53 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $7.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net investment income $122.7 million versus $115.5 million last year

* Everest Re Group Ltd- Qtrly gross written premiums were $1.8 billion, an increase of 3% compared to Q3 of 2015

* Everest Re Group Ltd- Qtrly gross written premiums were $1.8 billion, an increase of 3% compared to Q3 of 2015

* Everest Re Group Ltd- Qtrly combined ratio was 85.6% compared to 90.6% in Q3 of 2015