10 months ago
BRIEF-Crane sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Crane sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Crane Co

* Crane Co. reports third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q3 sales $694 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.12 to $4.20 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.07 to $4.15

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion

* Crane Co - We are raising midpoints of our full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.06 and our free cash flow guidance by $5 million

* Crane Co- Full year 2016 free cash is now expected to be in a range of $200 to $225 million versus prior guidance of $195 to $220 million

* Crane Co - Management continues to expect that sales for 2016 will approximate $2.7 billion

* Crane -Fluid handling order backlog was $242 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $267 million at December 31, 2015 and $279 million at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

