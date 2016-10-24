FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Q3 core earnings per share $0.49
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Q3 core earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core net interest income increased 4 percent in linked quarter, and 16 percent from prior year period

* Says net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, was 3.80 percent for Q3, compared to 3.77 percent in Q3 of 2015

* Says trust assets under management were $930 million at Sept. 30, 2016, increase of $32.6 million, when compared to June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.