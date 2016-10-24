BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Q3 core earnings per share $0.49

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core net interest income increased 4 percent in linked quarter, and 16 percent from prior year period

* Says net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, was 3.80 percent for Q3, compared to 3.77 percent in Q3 of 2015

* Says trust assets under management were $930 million at Sept. 30, 2016, increase of $32.6 million, when compared to June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: