BRIEF-Honeywell announces public offering of senior notes

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell announces public offering of senior notes

* Honeywell International - Announced pricing of registered public offering of $1.25 billion 1.400% senior notes due 2019, $250 million floating rate notes due 2019

* Honeywell International - Also announced pricing of public offering of 1.5 billion 1.850% senior notes due 2021, $1.5 billion 2.500% senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use proceeds of offering to fund repayment of commercial paper, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: