in 10 months
BRIEF-KKR & Co Lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-KKR & Co Lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp :

* KKR & Co. L.p. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly net income per unit $0.73

* KKR & Co Lp - for the quarter after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.71

* KKR & Co Lp - assets under management were $131 billion as of September 30, 2016, up 17% compared to september 30, 2015

* KKR & Co Lp - book value was $9.6 billion as of september 30, 2016, or $11.95 per outstanding adjusted unit

* KKR & Co Lp - total segment revenues were $1,031.5 million for the quarter

* KKR & Co Lp - KKR financial services llc to redeem in full its $258.8 million 8.375% senior notes due 2041 on nov 15, 2016 at price of 100% of principal amount

* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly economic net income $669.3 million versus economic net loss of $286.million last year

* KKR & Co Lp - Fpaum was $93.2 billion as of September 30, 2016, a decrease of $1.4 billion, compared to Fpaum of $94.6 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

