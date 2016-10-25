FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 sales $1.185 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60

* Polaris Industries Inc says narrowing full year 2016 guidance of $3.40 to $3.60 per diluted share

* Sees 2016 total company sales declines of mid- to high-single digits

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2016 earnings guidance excludes tap acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

