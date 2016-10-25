FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Whirlpool Q3 non-GAAP EPS $3.66 from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Whirlpool Q3 non-GAAP EPS $3.66 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp :

* Whirlpool corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $11.75

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $3.10

* Q3 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.32 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool Corp - now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 3 to 4 percent for whirlpool north america

* Whirlpool - company now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 to 12 percent

* Sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.00 to $14.25

* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in asia to be flat to down 2 percent

* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Whirlpool - updates FY EPS due to temporary U.S. Demand softness as well as brexit-related currency volatility and demand weakness in U.K.

* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1,350 to $1,400 million

* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $700 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.