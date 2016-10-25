FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $2.71

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.87 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $3.25

* Co sees full-year 2016 GAAP earnings to be about $2.71 per share

* Q3 agriculture segment operating loss $ 189 million versus operating loss of $210 million year ago

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co says "continue to work constructively with regulators in key jurisdictions to close merger as soon as possible"

* Closing of merger with Dow would be expected to occur in Q1 of 2017

* Q3 performance materials operating earnings $371 million versus $317 million year ago

* Dupont says continues to see benefit of $0.64/share from 2016 global cost savings, restructuring plan and headwind from currency of about $0.15 per share

* Expect intended spins to occur about 18 months after closing of merger with dow

* Dupont says FY 2016 GAAP earnings include expected charge of about $0.37 per share for transaction costs associated with planned merger with Dow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.