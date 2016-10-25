BRIEF-Basic Energy Services initiates chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc -

* Basic Energy Services initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement

* Basic Energy Services Inc - currently estimates that it will emerge from chapter 11 reorganization before end of 2016

* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic will continue to operate business as debtors-in-possession under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court

* Says basic's creditors throughout its capital structure overwhelmingly support restructuring

* Basic Energy Services-expects to continue existing operations,maintain staffing & equipment as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring

* Basic Energy-prepetition secured term loan lenders, certain of its unsecured bondholders have agreed to provide a $90 million debtor-in-possession credit facility

* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic has retained weil, gotshal & manges llp as legal counsel and moelis & company as financial advisor

* Basic Energy Services - rsa and prepackaged plan provides for substantial deleveraging transaction

* Basic Energy Services Inc- rsa anticipates that restructuring would be implemented through prepackaged plan

* Basic Energy Services - pursuant to rsa and prepackaged plan basic will meaningfully improve its balance sheet by equitizing over $800 million of its existing unsecured bond obligations

* Basic Energy Services Inc- will substantially "bolster" its liquidity position through a $125 million rights offering for mandatorily convertible debt

* Basic Energy Services Inc- will substantially "bolster" its liquidity position through a $125 million rights offering for mandatorily convertible debt