BRIEF-Lilly reports third-quarter 2016 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.76

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20.8 billion to $21.2 billion

* Q3 revenue $5.192 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.28 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.50 to $3.60

* Eli lilly and co says David A. Ricks will assume role of president and chief executive officer on January 1, 2017

* John c. Lechleiter will retire as president and chief executive officer effective December 31, 2016

* Eli lilly and co says for Q3 of 2016, Alimta generated revenues of $570.4 million, a decline of 9 percent compared with Q3 of 2015

* Eli lilly and co says company's revenues for Jardiance during Q3 of 2016 were $47.5 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $21.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures approx. $1.0 billion

* Eli lilly and co says FY gross margin percentage is still expected to be approximately 73 percent on a reported basis, and 76 percent on a non-GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: