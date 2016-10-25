FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Anixter Q3 adjusted EPS $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter international inc says current quarter had 63 billing days, compared to 64 billing days in year-ago quarter

* Anixter international inc says further excluding unfavorable impact from one fewer billing day, q3 organic sales per day decreased 0.7 percent versus prior year

* Anixter international inc says expect full year 2016 sales growth between 21 and 22 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

