10 months ago
BRIEF-Keycorp reports third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Keycorp reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - KeyCorp

* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2016 net income of $165 million, or $.16 per common share; earnings per common share of $.30, excluding $.14 of merger-related charges

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KeyCorp says taxable-equivalent net interest income was $788 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $598 million

* KeyCorp says acquisition of First Niagara contributed approximately $175 million of net interest income in q3 of 2016

* KeyCorp says Q3 2016 net interest income included an additional $6 million of one-time merger-related charges

* Qtrly adjusted common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.55 percent versus 11.10 percent in Q2

* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.52 percent versus 11.41 percent in Q2

* Key's provision for credit losses was $59 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $45 million

* Net loan charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 totaled $44 million, compared to $43 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

