BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Q3 adjusted EPS $0.20

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.104 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* Graphic packaging holding co qtrly adjusted ebitda was $200.1 million, up 1.5% compared to prior year period of $197.1 million

* Graphic packaging holding co says board of directors has declared a 50% quarterly dividend increase to $0.075 per share from $0.05 per share