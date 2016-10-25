FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:31 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement with a leading institutional life sciences fund

* Pluristem therapeutics inc says funds to support late-stage pivotal trials for pluristem's cell therapies

* Pluristem therapeutics inc - parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016

* Pluristem therapeutics inc - shares will be sold at $1.77

* The shares will be subject to a lock up agreement for 6 months after closing of agreement

* Parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016

* Pluristem therapeutics - pluristem will issue to innovative medical approximately 4.4 million warrants to purchase shares of pluristem's common stock

* Pluristem therapeutics-innovative medical will have one seat on co's board for as long as it holds at least 12.5% of co's issued and outstanding stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.