BRIEF-Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement with a leading institutional life sciences fund

* Pluristem therapeutics inc says funds to support late-stage pivotal trials for pluristem's cell therapies

* Pluristem therapeutics inc - parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016

* Pluristem therapeutics inc - shares will be sold at $1.77

* The shares will be subject to a lock up agreement for 6 months after closing of agreement

* Pluristem therapeutics - pluristem will issue to innovative medical approximately 4.4 million warrants to purchase shares of pluristem's common stock

* Pluristem therapeutics-innovative medical will have one seat on co's board for as long as it holds at least 12.5% of co's issued and outstanding stock