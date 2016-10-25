BRIEF-Capella Education Q3 EPS $0.81 from continuing operations

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $105.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capella education co - raising annual 2016 outlook

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55

* Capella education co - for q4 revenues from continuing operations for consolidated capella education expected to be up 3.5 to 4.5 percent compared to q4 2015

* Capella education co - sees q4 capella university new enrollment is expected to be slightly down year-over-year

* Capella education-for q4, consolidated operating margin for continuing operations is anticipated to be about 16.0 to 17.0 percent of total revenue for q4 of 2016

* Capella education co - total enrollment is expected to grow about 2.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year in q4

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)