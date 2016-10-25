FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Merck & Co Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 sales $10.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.71 to $3.78

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.02 to $2.09

* Full-Year 2016 non-gaap eps to be between $3.71 and $3.78

* Sees full-year 2016 gaap eps to be between $2.02 and $2.09

* Sees full-year 2016 non-gaap eps to be between $3.71 and $3.78

* Q3 remicade sales $311 million versus $442 million

* Merck & co inc qtrly keytruda sales $356 million versus $159 million

* Merck & co inc - qtrly januvia/janumet sales $1,554 million, down 1 percent

* Third-Quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 6 percent to $9.4 billion

* Narrowed and raised its full-year 2016 revenue range to be between $39.7 billion and $40.2 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $39.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merck & co - full-year 2016 revenue range includes an approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at mid-october exchange rates

* Merck & co inc - full-year 2016 revenue forecast includes approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at mid-october exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

