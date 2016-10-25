FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial Q3 EPS $0.65
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial Q3 EPS $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

*

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Assets under management were $85 billion at september 30, 2016, declining less than 2% from prior quarter

* Amendment of post-retirement medical benefit plan is expected to lower future medical claims costs

* Qtrly costs declined 31% sequentially, with majority of change due to a severance charge recorded in previous quarter

* "Despite improvement in investment performance year-to-date, sales volume remains weak"

* "Current quarter included full benefit of our recent workforce reductions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.