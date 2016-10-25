FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-P&G reaffirms forecast for 2 pct organic sales growth for fiscal 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-P&G reaffirms forecast for 2 pct organic sales growth for fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* P&G announces first quarter earnings

* P&G said it is maintaining its projection for organic sales growth of approximately two percent for fiscal 2017

* P&G announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 sales $16.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $16.49 billion

* Qtrly organic sales rose 3%

* Procter & Gamble co - P&G continues to estimate all-in sales growth of about one percent for fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Procter & Gamble - sees combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by about one percentage point in 2017

* Procter & Gamble Co - maintains its expectation for core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67

* 2017 all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to increase 45% to 50% versus fiscal year 2016 gaap eps of $3.69

* P&G - fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS estimate includes about $0.10 per share non-core restructuring costs and $0.13 per share charges related to debt retirement

* Included in 2017 GAAP EPS guidance is a significant gain from divestiture of 41 beauty brands to coty inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.