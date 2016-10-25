BRIEF-Masco reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Masco Corp :
* Masco reports 25 percent increase in 2016 third quarter earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 net sales increased 2 percent to $1.9 billion from q3 2015
* Qtrly North American sales increased 2 percent and international sales increased 6 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S