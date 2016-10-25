FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Masco reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Masco reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Masco Corp :

* Masco reports 25 percent increase in 2016 third quarter earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 net sales increased 2 percent to $1.9 billion from q3 2015

* Qtrly North American sales increased 2 percent and international sales increased 6 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.