BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 earnings per share $4.08

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co

* Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $4.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.30 to $11.40 including items

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Sherwin-Williams co says updating FY16 EPS guidance to $11.30 to $11.40 per share

* For Q4, anticipate core consolidated net sales will increase a low single digit percentage compared to last year's q4

* Sherwin-Williams Co -for full year 2016, we expect core consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.63, revenue view $11.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherwin-Williams- full year 2016 EPS includes costs related to anticipated acquisition of valspar totaling approximately $1.35 per share

* Qtrly net sales $3.28 billion versus $3.15 billion

* Qtrly net sales $3.28 billion versus $3.15 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S