10 months ago
BRIEF-Dipexium announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials
October 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dipexium announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials with locilex in mild diabetic foot infection did not meet primary clinical endpoint of superiority versus vehicle plus standardized wound care

* Top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials with locilex in mild diabetic foot infection did not meet primary clinical endpoint

* Serious adverse events with locilex included higher than anticipated osteomyelitis and cellulitis in locilex arm of each study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

