Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc :

* Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $506.6 million

* Says company recognized a pre-tax impairment charge of $3.0 million during q3 of 2016

* "U.S. Construction markets continue to grind upward"