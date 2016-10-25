FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp :

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share $1.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 capital expenditures to be about $2.4 billion, $200 million lower than previous guidance

* Valero's refineries achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput volume in q3 of 2016

* Q3 operating revenues $19,649 million versus $22,579 million last year

* Ended q3 of 2016 with $9.0 billion of total debt and $5.9 billion of cash and temporary cash investments

* Incurred $198 million of costs in q3 to meet biofuel blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable identification numbers in u.s.

* Q3 revenue view $17.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

