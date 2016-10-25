BRIEF-Corning Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Corning Inc :
* Announces third-quarter 2016 financial performance
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 display technologies segment core sales were $943 million versus $936 million
* Expects panel maker utilization to remain high and for glass supply to remain tight in q4
* Fourth-Quarter sales of optical communications segment are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percentage
* Says third-quarter sales in optical communications were up 6% on a year-over-year basis
* For Q4, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be down year over year by a low-single digit percentage
* Says expect continued year-over-year core sales, core earnings, and core eps growth in q4
* Qtrly gaap net sales $2,507 million versus $2,272 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q4, specialty materials sales are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percent year over year driven by volume growth in gorilla glass Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)