FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Corning Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Corning Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Corning Inc :

* Announces third-quarter 2016 financial performance

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 display technologies segment core sales were $943 million versus $936 million

* Expects panel maker utilization to remain high and for glass supply to remain tight in q4

* Fourth-Quarter sales of optical communications segment are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percentage

* Says third-quarter sales in optical communications were up 6% on a year-over-year basis

* For Q4, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be down year over year by a low-single digit percentage

* Says expect continued year-over-year core sales, core earnings, and core eps growth in q4

* Qtrly gaap net sales $2,507 million versus $2,272 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q4, specialty materials sales are expected to increase by a high-single-digit percent year over year driven by volume growth in gorilla glass Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.