10 months ago
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies reports Q3 results
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* ATI announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $4.95

* Q3 sales $771 million

* Allegheny says "beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more $100 million annually for next several years"

* Allegheny says now expect full year 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $215 million

* Allegheny says additional restructuring actions expected to improve 2017 FRP segment operating profit by approximately $10 million

* Allegheny says restructuring among other things expected to improve operating earnings by about $50 million beginning in 2017, mainly in HPMC segment

* Allegheny says "looking beyond this year, we expect FRP segment to be profitable in 2017"

* Allegheny says expect 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million including 2016 carryover among others

* Allegheny says expect to recognize approximately $10 million of additional closure costs for Rowley facility in Q4 2016

* Allegheny says sales to aerospace and defense market represented 77% of Q3 segment sales: 45% jet engine, 20% airframe, 12% government aero/defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

