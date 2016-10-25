UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes raises cost-cutting target for 2016
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc bumped up its savings target for 2016 after a tight leash on costs helped the company post a much smaller than expected quarterly loss.
Oct 25 Watsco Inc
* Watsco sets third quarter records for sales, earnings, EPS and operating margins
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.20
* Q3 earnings per share $1.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share is within range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $1.24 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 25 A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was diverted to Vancouver after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said on Tuesday.
DETROIT, Oct 25 General Motors Co reported much higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on strong North American truck and SUV sales, calming fears that a U.S. auto market slowdown would dent profitability.