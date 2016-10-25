BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income of $199 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

* Jetblue Airways Corp - revenue passenger miles for Q3 increased 7.6% to 11.9 billion on a capacity increase of 6.3%,

* Q3 load factor 86.3 percent, up 1 points

* Compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter increased 3%, or $42 million.

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q4 of 2016, year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to grow between 4.5% and 6.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for full year 2016, jetblue expects year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing to grow between 0.0% and 1.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp - jetblue's operating expense per available seat mile (casm) for Q3 decreased 3% year over year to 9.99 cents