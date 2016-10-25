FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Q3 earnings per share $0.58
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income of $199 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

* Jetblue Airways Corp - revenue passenger miles for Q3 increased 7.6% to 11.9 billion on a capacity increase of 6.3%,

* Q3 load factor 86.3 percent, up 1 points

* Compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter increased 3%, or $42 million.

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q4 of 2016, year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to grow between 4.5% and 6.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for full year 2016, jetblue expects year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing to grow between 0.0% and 1.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp - jetblue's operating expense per available seat mile (casm) for Q3 decreased 3% year over year to 9.99 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

