BRIEF-Rti surgical announces 2016 third quarter results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc

* RTI Surgical announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $268 million to $270 million

* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RTI surgical inc says continues to progress on its strategic business review and ceo search

* RTI surgical says expects that full year net loss per fully diluted common share for 2016 will range from $0.11 to $0.13

* Co says reduced outlook for fy is primarily due to continued softness in commercial orders

* Co says expects full year commercial,other revenue to decline in range of 21 percent to 23 percent as compared to previous range of 18 percent to 21 percent

* Co says adjusted full year 2016 net income per fully diluted common share is expected to range from $0.01 to $0.03

* Co says excluding other charges, foreign operating loss valuation reserve,adjusted fy2016 net income/fully diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.01 to $0.03

* Co says "reduced outlook is primarily due to delays associated with transition of an international distributor" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: