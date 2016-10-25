FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-3M reports Q3 earnings per share $2.15
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-3M reports Q3 earnings per share $2.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M delivers third-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.15 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.20

* Q3 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.71 billion

* 3M co says Q3 organic local-currency sales decreased 0.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 0.3 percent to sales

* Says for full-year 2016, 3M updated its forecast for earnings per share to be in range of $8.15 to $8.20 versus a prior range of $8.15 to $8.30

* Says for full year now expects organic local-currency sales growth to be approximately flat versus a previous range of 0 to 1 percent

* Says also updated its tax rate for FY to be approximately 29 percent versus a prior range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent

* Says continues to expect free cash flow conversion in range of 95 to 105 percent for fy

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $30.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for industrial, Q3 sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in U.S. dollars

* Says for the quarter, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.5 percent year-on-year

* Qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in u.s. Dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.