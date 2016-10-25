BRIEF-3M reports Q3 earnings per share $2.15

Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M delivers third-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.15 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.20

* Q3 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.71 billion

* 3M co says Q3 organic local-currency sales decreased 0.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 0.3 percent to sales

* Says for full-year 2016, 3M updated its forecast for earnings per share to be in range of $8.15 to $8.20 versus a prior range of $8.15 to $8.30

* Says for full year now expects organic local-currency sales growth to be approximately flat versus a previous range of 0 to 1 percent

* Says also updated its tax rate for FY to be approximately 29 percent versus a prior range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent

* Says continues to expect free cash flow conversion in range of 95 to 105 percent for fy

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $30.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for industrial, Q3 sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in U.S. dollars

* Says for the quarter, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.5 percent year-on-year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: