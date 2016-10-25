FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ryder Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.67
October 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ryder Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.67

Reuters Staff

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc

* Ryder reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.59 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.27 to $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.29 to $5.44

* Ryder System Inc - Full-year 2016 comparable EPS forecast has been revised to a range of $5.70 to $5.85 from a prior range of $5.90 to $6.05

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryder System Inc - "Expect market environment to continue to be challenging for commercial rental and used vehicle sales"

* Says "We are expanding range of our Q4 estimates to account for some additional wholesaling activity"

* Says "In our lease product line, we also remain on track with our previous fleet growth expectations for full year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

