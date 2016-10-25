FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q3 production down 10 pct
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q3 production down 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources Corp

* Synergy Resources issues preliminary third quarter financial results and operations highlights; announces an increase in the company's revolving line of credit borrowing base; announces 2016 third quarter earnings release and conference call date

* Production for three months ended September 30, 2016 declined 10 percent year-over-year and was down 3 percent sequentially

* Borrowing Base increased by $15 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

