Oct 25 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* Announces intent to refinance existing credit facilities

* Says announced that it intends to refinance approximately $2.4 billion of debt outstanding

* Says anticipates refinancing facilities with proceeds of a new $1.5 billion term loan b due 2023

* Proceeds from refinancing will also be used to pay related fees and expenses of refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)